HSBC Maintains MTU Aero Engines (FWB:MTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of MTU Aero Engines (FWB:MTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.01% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for MTU Aero Engines is 250.34. The forecasts range from a low of 213.11 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.01% from its latest reported closing price of 208.60.

The projected annual revenue for MTU Aero Engines is 6,342MM, an increase of 6.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.39.

MTU Aero Engines Maintains 1.54% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.54%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in MTU Aero Engines. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTX is 0.38%, an increase of 0.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 11,682K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,471K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,482K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 4.04% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 705K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 706K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 5.05% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 569K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 6.04% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth Fund Class 1 holds 542K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 489K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

