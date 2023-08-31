HSBC Maintains Lonza Group (SIX:LONN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Lonza Group (SIX:LONN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.55% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lonza Group is 626.52. The forecasts range from a low of 328.25 to a high of $740.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.55% from its latest reported closing price of 479.90.

The projected annual revenue for Lonza Group is 6,845MM, an increase of 8.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.83.

Lonza Group Maintains 0.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.73%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lonza Group. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 5.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LONN is 0.71%, a decrease of 0.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.10% to 12,390K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,093K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LONN by 0.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 978K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LONN by 9.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 587K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LONN by 1.69% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 535K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LONN by 7.77% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 454K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LONN by 4.71% over the last quarter.

