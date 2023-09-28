HSBC Maintains Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.40% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Krispy Kreme is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 40.40% from its latest reported closing price of 12.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Krispy Kreme is 1,715MM, an increase of 6.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Krispy Kreme. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNUT is 0.27%, a decrease of 39.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 64,720K shares. The put/call ratio of DNUT is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bdt Capital Partners holds 7,569K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,301K shares, representing a decrease of 88.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNUT by 57.14% over the last quarter.

Banco Santander holds 6,798K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,631K shares, representing an increase of 61.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNUT by 91.80% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 5,782K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,662K shares, representing an increase of 19.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNUT by 8.37% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 2,400K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 78.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNUT by 317.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,091K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Krispy Kreme Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises retail stores that sell doughnuts and complementary products. The Company specializes in making doughnuts and other snacks. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts also offers coffee and soft drinks worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.