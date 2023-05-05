HSBC Maintains JinkoSolar Holdings Co. (JKS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of JinkoSolar Holdings Co. (NYSE:JKS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.23% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for JinkoSolar Holdings Co. is 63.41. The forecasts range from a low of 15.03 to a high of $91.23. The average price target represents an increase of 34.23% from its latest reported closing price of 47.24.

The projected annual revenue for JinkoSolar Holdings Co. is 15,301MM, a decrease of 83.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in JinkoSolar Holdings Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKS is 0.53%, an increase of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.99% to 20,379K shares. The put/call ratio of JKS is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,482K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,008K shares, representing an increase of 19.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 12.49% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,636K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares, representing an increase of 13.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 25.81% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,628K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,789K shares, representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 38.89% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 1,187K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares, representing an increase of 39.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 88.65% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 1,179K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares, representing a decrease of 12.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 12.79% over the last quarter.

JinkoSolar Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JinkoSolar is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 20 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 25 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2020.

