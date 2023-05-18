HSBC Maintains HUYA Inc - ADR (HUYA) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of HUYA Inc - ADR (NYSE:HUYA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.18% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for HUYA Inc - ADR is 4.84. The forecasts range from a low of 2.83 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 51.18% from its latest reported closing price of 3.20.

The projected annual revenue for HUYA Inc - ADR is 9,166MM, an increase of 5.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in HUYA Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 5.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUYA is 0.11%, a decrease of 0.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 63,077K shares. The put/call ratio of HUYA is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen Asset Management holds 8,535K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,958K shares, representing an increase of 6.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,108K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 98.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 1,369.70% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 4,177K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,131K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 66.80% over the last quarter.

TEMRX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retail Class holds 3,781K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,853K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 164.76% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 2,818K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,397K shares, representing a decrease of 20.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 24.45% over the last quarter.

HUYA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in Chinawith a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China'syoung generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

