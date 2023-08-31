HSBC Maintains Hermes International (EPA:RMS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Hermes International (EPA:RMS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.00% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hermes International is 2,066.62. The forecasts range from a low of 1,398.85 to a high of $2,520.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1,931.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hermes International is 13,203MM, an increase of 2.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.09.

Hermes International Maintains 0.67% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.67%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.86%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hermes International. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMS is 0.75%, an increase of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 51.92% to 220,262K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 51,932K shares representing 49.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 42,554K shares representing 40.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,344K shares, representing an increase of 14.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 31.24% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 27,369K shares representing 26.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,301K shares representing 10.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares, representing an increase of 96.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 98.89% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,934K shares representing 10.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,589K shares, representing an increase of 30.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 80.94% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.