HSBC Maintains Freenet (FWB:FNTN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Freenet (FWB:FNTN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.03% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Freenet is 29.32. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 34.03% from its latest reported closing price of 21.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Freenet is 2,647MM, an increase of 1.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

Freenet Maintains 7.68% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.68%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 41.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freenet. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNTN is 0.20%, an increase of 17.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 10,765K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,575K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 935K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNTN by 5.33% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 932K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 808K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 597K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.