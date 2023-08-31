HSBC Maintains FinecoBank Banca Fineco (MTA:FBK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (MTA:FBK) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in FinecoBank Banca Fineco. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBK is 0.27%, a decrease of 12.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 167,570K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 26,724K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,966K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 8.98% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 12,166K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,497K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 25.41% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 9,146K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 8,663K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,686K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 17.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,050K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,053K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 15.48% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.