HSBC Maintains EssilorLuxottica (EPA:EL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of EssilorLuxottica (EPA:EL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.89% Upside

As of August 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for EssilorLuxottica is 197.27. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.89% from its latest reported closing price of 174.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for EssilorLuxottica is 26,217MM, an increase of 3.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.02.

EssilorLuxottica Maintains 1.85% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.85%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in EssilorLuxottica. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EL is 0.54%, an increase of 3.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 46,046K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,934K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,928K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 8.22% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 3,641K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,709K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 2.51% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,241K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,305K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 3.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,381K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,285K shares, representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 4.34% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 2,020K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,973K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.