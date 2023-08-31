HSBC Maintains Enel (MTA:ENEL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Enel (MTA:ENEL) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enel. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENEL is 0.83%, an increase of 8.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.05% to 1,003,216K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 102,708K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,574K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 16.34% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 61,531K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,643K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 9.22% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 59,906K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 43,762K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,325K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 14.49% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 32,406K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,239K shares, representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENEL by 1.70% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.