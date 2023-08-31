HSBC Maintains Eaton (ETN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.79% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eaton is 209.86. The forecasts range from a low of 162.61 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.79% from its latest reported closing price of 230.08.

The projected annual revenue for Eaton is 22,101MM, an increase of 0.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.33.

Eaton Declares $0.86 Dividend

On July 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share ($3.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023 received the payment on August 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.86 per share.

At the current share price of $230.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.65%, the lowest has been 1.52%, and the highest has been 5.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2586 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETN is 0.45%, an increase of 6.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 377,392K shares. The put/call ratio of ETN is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,016K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,311K shares, representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 764.21% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 14,966K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,591K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 15.94% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,724K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,162K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 355.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,423K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,328K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 9.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,490K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,280K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Eaton Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. The Company provides sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power - more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and it sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. The Company has approximately 92,000 employees.

