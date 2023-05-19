HSBC Maintains DouYu International Holdings Ltd - ADR (DOYU) Reduce Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of DouYu International Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) with a Reduce recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.94% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for DouYu International Holdings Ltd - ADR is 1.58. The forecasts range from a low of 0.91 to a high of $3.46. The average price target represents an increase of 52.94% from its latest reported closing price of 1.03.

The projected annual revenue for DouYu International Holdings Ltd - ADR is 6,882MM, an increase of 1.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in DouYu International Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOYU is 0.07%, a decrease of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.07% to 62,303K shares. The put/call ratio of DOYU is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oasis Management Co holds 12,869K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 7,960K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,313K shares, representing a decrease of 29.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOYU by 63.83% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,204K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,602K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOYU by 60.90% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 4,195K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polunin Capital Partners holds 3,138K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,158K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOYU by 69,983.33% over the last quarter.

DouYu International Holdings Background Information

Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in Chinaand a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. DouYu's platform brings together a deep pool of top live streamers. By providing a sustainable streamer development system built on advanced technology infrastructure and capabilities, DouYu helps ensure a consistent supply of quality content. Through collaborations with a variety of participants across the eSports value chain, the Company has gained coveted access to a wide variety of premium eSports content, which further attracts viewers and enhances user experience.

