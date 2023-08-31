HSBC Maintains DiaSorin (MTA:DIA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of DiaSorin (MTA:DIA) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in DiaSorin. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 5.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIA is 0.14%, a decrease of 8.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.52% to 4,804K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 870K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing an increase of 64.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIA by 163.00% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 748K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares, representing an increase of 14.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIA by 2.80% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 552K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 375K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares, representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIA by 3.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 292K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIA by 16.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.