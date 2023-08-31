HSBC Maintains Deutsche Lufthansa (FWB:LHA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Deutsche Lufthansa (FWB:LHA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.77% Upside

As of August 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deutsche Lufthansa is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 6.15 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 45.77% from its latest reported closing price of 8.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Deutsche Lufthansa is 37,010MM, an increase of 2.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Lufthansa. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LHA is 0.16%, a decrease of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.10% to 70,698K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 11,345K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,803K shares, representing an increase of 13.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 7.33% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,914K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,900K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 1.78% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,741K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,582K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 8.65% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,171K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,881K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.