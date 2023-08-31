HSBC Maintains Deutsche Bank (FWB:DBK) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Deutsche Bank (FWB:DBK) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.73% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deutsche Bank is 13.42. The forecasts range from a low of 9.90 to a high of $20.16. The average price target represents an increase of 31.73% from its latest reported closing price of 10.18.

The projected annual revenue for Deutsche Bank is 28,204MM, an increase of 9.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

Deutsche Bank Maintains 2.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.95%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 531 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Bank. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBK is 0.41%, a decrease of 7.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.05% to 486,243K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hudson Executive Capital holds 67,390K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amundi holds 37,057K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,934K shares, representing a decrease of 21.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBK by 19.71% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 32,915K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,437K shares, representing a decrease of 41.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBK by 29.66% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 28,710K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,999K shares, representing a decrease of 63.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBK by 104.78% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,747K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,730K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBK by 17.47% over the last quarter.

