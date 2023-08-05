HSBC Maintains Daqo New Energy Corp - ADR (DQ) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Daqo New Energy Corp - ADR (NYSE:DQ) with a Hold recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.04% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Daqo New Energy Corp - ADR is 58.38. The forecasts range from a low of 19.86 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 61.04% from its latest reported closing price of 36.25.
The projected annual revenue for Daqo New Energy Corp - ADR is 4,029MM, an increase of 17.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.37.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daqo New Energy Corp - ADR. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DQ is 0.39%, an increase of 35.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.15% to 47,217K shares. The put/call ratio of DQ is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Franklin Resources holds 2,557K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,689K shares, representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DQ by 11.36% over the last quarter.
FIL holds 2,262K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,034K shares, representing a decrease of 34.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DQ by 50.96% over the last quarter.
Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 2,037K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,101K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DQ by 1.22% over the last quarter.
Bank Of America holds 1,982K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing an increase of 92.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DQ by 292.22% over the last quarter.
Invesco holds 1,641K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,883K shares, representing a decrease of 14.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DQ by 0.65% over the last quarter.
Daqo New Energy Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon. Daqo's highly-efficient and technically advanced manufacturing facility currently has a nameplate annual polysilicon production capacity of 70,000 metric tons.
