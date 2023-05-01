HSBC Maintains Daqo New Energy Corp - ADR (DQ) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Daqo New Energy Corp - ADR (NYSE:DQ) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Daqo New Energy Corp - ADR is 62.31. The forecasts range from a low of 35.10 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 35.69% from its latest reported closing price of 45.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Daqo New Energy Corp - ADR is 4,029MM, a decrease of 0.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daqo New Energy Corp - ADR. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DQ is 0.29%, a decrease of 23.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.78% to 42,614K shares. The put/call ratio of DQ is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 3,034K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares, representing an increase of 51.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DQ by 40.44% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,689K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,011K shares, representing a decrease of 11.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DQ by 38.04% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 2,101K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,883K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,017K shares, representing a decrease of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DQ by 38.20% over the last quarter.

Tairen Capital holds 1,843K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,929K shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DQ by 28.77% over the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon. Daqo's highly-efficient and technically advanced manufacturing facility currently has a nameplate annual polysilicon production capacity of 70,000 metric tons.

See all Daqo New Energy Corp - ADR regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.