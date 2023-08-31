HSBC Maintains Cie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Cie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.29% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cie de Saint-Gobain is 72.01. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.29% from its latest reported closing price of 59.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cie de Saint-Gobain is 49,463MM, a decrease of 2.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.68.

Cie de Saint-Gobain Maintains 3.37% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.37%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cie de Saint-Gobain. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGO is 0.43%, a decrease of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 68,659K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,061K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,056K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGO by 1.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,698K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,520K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGO by 7.78% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 3,205K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,031K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGO by 3.72% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,024K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,030K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGO by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Cullen Capital Management holds 2,990K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,966K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGO by 5.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.