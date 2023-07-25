HSBC Maintains Bilibili Inc - ADR (BILI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Bilibili Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.86% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bilibili Inc - ADR is 23.06. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 34.86% from its latest reported closing price of 17.10.

The projected annual revenue for Bilibili Inc - ADR is 27,072MM, an increase of 23.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -10.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bilibili Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 9.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BILI is 0.69%, an increase of 42.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.33% to 82,067K shares. The put/call ratio of BILI is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yiheng Capital Management holds 11,270K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,451K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 12.77% over the last quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding holds 10,000K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,314K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,358K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 38.37% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 4,195K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,645K shares, representing a decrease of 34.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 32.28% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,831K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,662K shares, representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 3.46% over the last quarter.

Bilibili Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bilibili represents an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bond among them. Bilibili pioneered the ''bullet chatting'' feature, a live commenting function that has transformed the viewing experience by displaying thoughts and feelings of other audience viewing the same video. It has now become the welcoming home of diverse cultures and interests and destination for discovering cultural trends and phenomena for young generations in China.

