HSBC Maintains Baozun Inc - ADR (BZUN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Baozun Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 118.95% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Baozun Inc - ADR is 9.09. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 118.95% from its latest reported closing price of 4.15.

The projected annual revenue for Baozun Inc - ADR is 9,778MM, an increase of 15.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baozun Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 9.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZUN is 0.05%, a decrease of 53.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.60% to 20,797K shares. The put/call ratio of BZUN is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen Asset Management holds 2,934K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,609K shares, representing an increase of 11.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZUN by 6.76% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,012K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,703K shares, representing an increase of 15.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZUN by 25.02% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,994K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,194K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

TEMRX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retail Class holds 905K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baozun Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Baozun Inc. is the leader and a pioneer in the brand e-commerce service industry in China. Baozun empowers a broad and diverse range of brands to grow and succeed by leveraging its end-to-end e-commerce service capabilities, omni-channel coverage and technology-driven solutions. Its integrated one-stop solutions address all core aspects of the e-commerce operations covering IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, and warehousing and fulfillment.

