HSBC Maintains Baidu (BIDU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.34% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Baidu is $184.94. The forecasts range from a low of $102.01 to a high of $245.70. The average price target represents an increase of 39.34% from its latest reported closing price of $132.73.

The projected annual revenue for Baidu is $140,517MM, an increase of 13.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $66.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WCMVX - WCM Focused International Value Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 46.76% over the last quarter.

Ergoteles holds 116K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

BSN Capital Partners holds 500K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group holds 40K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 87.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 994.76% over the last quarter.

SNTKX - Steward International Enhanced Index Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 7.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 33.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 760 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baidu. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 6.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIDU is 0.61%, an increase of 8.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.35% to 106,514K shares. The put/call ratio of BIDU is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Baidu Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation.

