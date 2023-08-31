HSBC Maintains Azimut Holding (MTA:AZM) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Azimut Holding (MTA:AZM) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Azimut Holding. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZM is 0.26%, a decrease of 6.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 17,140K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,511K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZM by 2.16% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 2,121K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares, representing an increase of 12.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZM by 3.95% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 2,066K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,068K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZM by 1.23% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,403K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZM by 10.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 841K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZM by 1.17% over the last quarter.

