HSBC Maintains AT&T (T) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of AT&T (NYSE:T) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.68% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for AT&T is 21.25. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 39.68% from its latest reported closing price of 15.21.

The projected annual revenue for AT&T is 125,417MM, an increase of 3.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3306 funds or institutions reporting positions in AT&T. This is an increase of 166 owner(s) or 5.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to T is 0.45%, an increase of 8.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.09% to 4,123,104K shares. The put/call ratio of T is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 220,828K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 216,643K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in T by 1.59% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 196,654K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195,316K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in T by 4.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 166,325K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164,756K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in T by 2.11% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 134,387K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133,857K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in T by 2.91% over the last quarter.

FXAIX - Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds 78,130K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,272K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in T by 1.28% over the last quarter.

AT&T Background Information

AT&T Inc. is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband. Plus, it serves high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions to nearly 3 million business customers. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. Xandr, now part of WarnerMedia, provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its platform. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 10 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean and wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico. AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

