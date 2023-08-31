HSBC Maintains Atos SE (EPA:ATO) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Atos SE (EPA:ATO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.83% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atos SE is 10.21. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 38.83% from its latest reported closing price of 7.35.

The projected annual revenue for Atos SE is 11,208MM, a decrease of 1.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atos SE. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATO is 0.09%, a decrease of 3.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.27% to 6,880K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,267K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 763K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 743K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 13.50% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 529K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 2.66% over the last quarter.

ROBT - First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF holds 483K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares, representing an increase of 35.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 14.14% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 434K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares, representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 5.58% over the last quarter.

