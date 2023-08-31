HSBC Maintains Assicurazioni Generali (MTA:G) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Assicurazioni Generali (MTA:G) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assicurazioni Generali. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to G is 0.28%, a decrease of 0.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 106,623K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,908K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,916K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in G by 6.79% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 12,307K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,348K shares, representing a decrease of 16.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in G by 16.09% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,649K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,398K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in G by 0.11% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,960K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,928K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in G by 4.79% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,505K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,489K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in G by 4.53% over the last quarter.

