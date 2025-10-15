HSBC Maintains Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, HSBC maintained coverage of Advanced Micro Devices (NasdaqGS:AMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.67% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Advanced Micro Devices is $188.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $135.54 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.67% from its latest reported closing price of $218.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Micro Devices is 30,504MM, an increase of 3.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,667 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Micro Devices. This is an increase of 147 owner(s) or 4.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMD is 0.56%, an increase of 22.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 1,181,886K shares. The put/call ratio of AMD is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,142K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,182K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 25.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,024K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,027K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 25.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 36,691K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,176K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 24.74% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 33,454K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,373K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 16.68% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,270K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,743K shares , representing an increase of 51.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 161.78% over the last quarter.

