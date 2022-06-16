HSBC leaves best lending rate unchanged at 5% despite c.bank hike

HSBC Holdings said on Thursday it will leave its best lending rate unchanged in Hong Kong at 5% despite the city's central bank raising the base rate.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday raised its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 75 basis points to 2%, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate hike of the same magnitude.

