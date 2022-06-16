HSBC leaves best lending rate unchanged at 5% despite c.bank hike

HONG KONG, June 16 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings 0005.HKHSBA.L said on Thursday it will leave its best lending rate unchanged in Hong Kong at 5% despite the city's central bank raising the base rate.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday raised its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 75 basis points to 2%, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate hike of the same magnitude.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Alun John; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7745; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.