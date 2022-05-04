HSBC launches $1 billion planned share buyback

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L has kicked off its planned $1 billion share buyback on Wednesday, as it seeks to redeploy excess capital and reward shareholders.

The London-listed global lender has appointed Merrill Lynch to conduct the process, which could see as many as 2 billion HSBC ordinary shares cancelled in a move that should lead to a boost in average earnings per share.

Merrill Lynch will make trading decisions in relation to the buyback independently of HSBC and will purchase shares 'on exchange', the bank said.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

