HSBC Issues $1.75 Billion in Subordinated Notes

November 18, 2024 — 06:44 pm EST

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc has issued $1.75 billion in 5.874% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Subordinated Unsecured Notes due 2035, with plans to list these on the New York Stock Exchange. This move could attract investors looking for stable returns in a fluctuating market environment. The issuance highlights HSBC’s ongoing efforts to manage its financial strategy and expand its investor base.

