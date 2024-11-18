HSBC Issues $1.75 Billion in Subordinated Notes

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

HSBC Holdings plc has issued $1.75 billion in 5.874% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Subordinated Unsecured Notes due 2035, with plans to list these on the New York Stock Exchange. This move could attract investors looking for stable returns in a fluctuating market environment. The issuance highlights HSBC’s ongoing efforts to manage its financial strategy and expand its investor base.

For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.