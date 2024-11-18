HSBC Issues $1.75 Billion in Subordinated Notes

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
HSBC Holdings plc has issued $1.75 billion in 5.874% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Subordinated Unsecured Notes due 2035, with plans to list these on the New York Stock Exchange. This move could attract investors looking for stable returns in a fluctuating market environment. The issuance highlights HSBC’s ongoing efforts to manage its financial strategy and expand its investor base.
For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Expand, Start Hitting Multiple Factories
- Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) New Computer is Exclusively a Cloud Machine
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Warns About Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.