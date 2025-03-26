HSBC Intends to Expand IB Operations in Middle East & Asia Amid Revamp

HSBC Holdings PLC HSBC plans to boost its investment banking (IB) operations in Asia and the Middle East following its exit from key businesses in Europe and the United States. This was stated by Georges Elhedery, CEO of HSBC, in an interview with Bloomberg.

Details of HSBC’s Initiative

The bank will primarily focus on debt and other financing activities globally, as well as mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets in Asia and the Middle East. HSBC aims to invest in areas where it holds a stronger competitive edge to generate “quality” revenues.



Elhedery stated that HSBC's ongoing withdrawal from Europe and the Americas is aimed at enabling the bank to focus on areas where it can offer differentiated services to its customers. He highlighted that debt, including debt capital markets, leveraged and acquisition finance, and other financing activities, remain fundamental to the bank’s global strategy.



Elhedery further said that the company will continue to invest in Hong Kong, as it is the heart of HSBC and is set to become a top cross-border wealth hub.

Rationale Behind HSBC’s Expansion Efforts

HSBC’s move aligns with its ongoing restructuring efforts. Elhedery, who succeeded Noel Quinn last September, is leading a major business restructuring initiative. As part of the overhaul, in January 2025, HSBC merged its commercial banking division with its global banking and markets unit, which includes IB. This initiative aims to mitigate costs by reducing the bank’s expensive layer of senior staff. The bank aims to achieve nearly $1.5 billion in annualized savings by the end of 2026. The company will likely incur nearly $1.8 billion in total severance and other upfront charges by the end of next year to implement business simplification efforts. Also, HSBC plans to redeploy $1.5 billion of additional costs to priority growth areas over the medium term.



In sync with this, last week, Bloomberg reported that HSBC is in the negotiation stage to sell its German fund administration business to private equity firm BlackFin Capital Partners. Earlier this month, HSBC announced the sale of its private client trust business — HSBC Trust Company (UK) Limited — to Ludlow Trust.



Also, last month, Reuters reported that HSBC is reducing half of its personnel (about 900) at its China digital wealth business, Pinnacle. Further, in January 2025, the company announced plans to close its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and some equities businesses in Europe, the UK and the Americas to enhance its focus on the Asian region. In the same month, HSBC closed its payments app, Zing, just a year after it launched the digital challenger.



In October 2024, the company announced an initiative to simplify its organizational structure and operate through four distinct lines of business — Hong Kong, UK, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and International Wealth & Premier Banking. The company announced the appointment of leadership teams across the segments in December 2024.

HSBC’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of HSBC have rallied 49.7%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 24.1%.



Currently, HSBC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Restructuring Efforts by Other Foreign Banks

Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported that Deutsche Bank DB plans to cut about 2,000 jobs in its retail banking division this year, with a reduction in the number of branches.



This reflects a continuation of DB’s efforts to streamline operations and achieve financial targets by the end of the year.



Similarly, Reuters reported that Barclays PLC BCS intends to axe unrewarding customer relationships and further reduce the proportion of capital allocated to its investment bank as it accelerates its efforts to deploy capital toward higher-revenue-generating businesses.



This move is part of the three-year plan announced by BCS in February 2024 to save £2 billion from its cost base and redeploy its capital toward domestic businesses.

