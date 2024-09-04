HSBC Initiates Coverage of WEBTOON Entertainment (WBTN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, HSBC initiated coverage of WEBTOON Entertainment (NasdaqGS:WBTN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 1,408K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,250K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 1,139K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 804K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company.

Norges Bank holds 700K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

