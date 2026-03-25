HSBC Initiates Coverage of Vertiv Holdings (VRT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2026, HSBC initiated coverage of Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.88% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Vertiv Holdings is $265.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $113.12 to a high of $320.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.88% from its latest reported closing price of $270.89 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Vertiv Holdings is 6,498MM, a decrease of 36.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,828 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertiv Holdings. This is an decrease of 325 owner(s) or 15.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRT is 0.41%, an increase of 22.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.78% to 311,224K shares. The put/call ratio of VRT is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 9,231K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,727K shares , representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,066K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,922K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 43.46% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,730K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,121K shares , representing a decrease of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,974K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,853K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 14.04% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 4,992K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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