HSBC Initiates Coverage of Pony AI Inc. - Depositary Receipt (PONY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2026, HSBC initiated coverage of Pony AI Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:PONY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 172.70% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Pony AI Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $23.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $34.44. The average price target represents an increase of 172.70% from its latest reported closing price of $8.54 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Pony AI Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 121MM, an increase of 34.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pony AI Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 14.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PONY is 0.34%, an increase of 56.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.66% to 104,072K shares. The put/call ratio of PONY is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 6,493K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 6,302K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,460K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PONY by 29.45% over the last quarter.

Point72 Hong Kong holds 5,523K shares.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 4,233K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,965K shares , representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PONY by 61.27% over the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 4,140K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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