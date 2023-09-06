HSBC Initiates Coverage of Zoetis Inc - (ZTS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Zoetis Inc - (NYSE:ZTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.88% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zoetis Inc - is 224.48. The forecasts range from a low of 191.90 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.88% from its latest reported closing price of 190.43.

The projected annual revenue for Zoetis Inc - is 8,702MM, an increase of 5.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoetis Inc -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZTS is 0.46%, a decrease of 7.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.81% to 479,228K shares. The put/call ratio of ZTS is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 17,135K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 16,116K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,598K shares, representing a decrease of 15.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTS by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 15,262K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,094K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTS by 1.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,982K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,915K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTS by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,048K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,008K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTS by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Zoetis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2019, the company generated annual revenue of $6.3 billion with approximately 10,600 employees.

