HSBC Initiates Coverage of Tyson Foods, Inc. - (TSN) with Reduce Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Tyson Foods, Inc. - (NYSE:TSN) with a Reduce recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.51% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tyson Foods, Inc. - is 57.56. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.51% from its latest reported closing price of 53.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tyson Foods, Inc. - is 55,465MM, an increase of 4.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyson Foods, Inc. -. This is a decrease of 176 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSN is 0.22%, a decrease of 12.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 255,519K shares. The put/call ratio of TSN is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,172K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,472K shares, representing an increase of 28.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 151.27% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,529K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,949K shares, representing an increase of 48.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 58.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,895K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,833K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 20.05% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,856K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,606K shares, representing an increase of 47.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 1,560.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,800K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,665K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 20.49% over the last quarter.

Tyson Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tyson Foods, Inc. is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it's available and raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had 139,000 team members at October 3, 2020. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.