HSBC Initiates Coverage of Twilio Inc (TWLO) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.84% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Twilio Inc is 68.39. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.84% from its latest reported closing price of 64.62.

The projected annual revenue for Twilio Inc is 4,519MM, an increase of 11.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1048 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twilio Inc. This is a decrease of 72 owner(s) or 6.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWLO is 0.26%, a decrease of 4.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 160,604K shares. The put/call ratio of TWLO is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 8,702K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,557K shares, representing an increase of 13.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 0.00% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 7,038K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,250K shares, representing an increase of 11.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 6,551K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,818K shares, representing an increase of 26.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 22.75% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 6,025K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,091K shares, representing an increase of 15.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 18.18% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,599K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,605K shares, representing an increase of 17.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 8.18% over the last quarter.

Twilio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world's communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world's most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry - from emerging leaders to the world's largest organizations - to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

