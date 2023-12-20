HSBC Initiates Coverage of Starbucks (SBUX) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 20, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.34% Upside

As of December 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Starbucks is 116.62. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents an increase of 19.34% from its latest reported closing price of 97.72.

The projected annual revenue for Starbucks is 40,604MM, an increase of 12.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.10.

Starbucks Declares $0.57 Dividend

On September 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 10, 2023 received the payment on November 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

At the current share price of $97.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.00%, the lowest has been 1.43%, and the highest has been 2.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starbucks. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBUX is 0.43%, a decrease of 7.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 922,891K shares. The put/call ratio of SBUX is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,662K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,742K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 4.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,523K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,295K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 26,977K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,791K shares, representing a decrease of 10.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 77.13% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 25,366K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,368K shares, representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 12.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,354K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,953K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 4.86% over the last quarter.

Starbucks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with nearly 33,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup.

