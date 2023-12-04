HSBC Initiates Coverage of QuantumScape Corp - (QS) with Reduce Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of QuantumScape Corp - (NYSE:QS) with a Reduce recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.91% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for QuantumScape Corp - is 6.29. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.91% from its latest reported closing price of 6.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for QuantumScape Corp - is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuantumScape Corp -. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 7.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QS is 0.25%, an increase of 28.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.42% to 146,447K shares. The put/call ratio of QS is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capricorn Investment Group holds 14,795K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,842K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,963K shares, representing an increase of 19.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 7.41% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,116K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,271K shares, representing an increase of 22.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 13.62% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 6,588K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,855K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QS by 20.36% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 5,987K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,066K shares, representing an increase of 48.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QS by 20.61% over the last quarter.

QuantumScape Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination in the automotive sector. Kensington is sponsored by Kensington Capital Partners LLC and the management team of Justin Mirro, Bob Remenar, Simon Boag and Daniel Huber. Kensington is also supported by a board of independent directors including Tom LaSorda, Anders Pettersson, Mitch Quain, Don Runkle and Matt Simoncini. The Kensington team has completed over 70 automotive transactions and has over 300 years of combined experience leading some of the largest automotive companies in the world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.