HSBC Initiates Coverage of Progressive (PGR) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 28, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.26% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Progressive is 173.84. The forecasts range from a low of 145.44 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.26% from its latest reported closing price of 157.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Progressive is 57,099MM, a decrease of 2.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.35.

Progressive Declares $0.10 Dividend

On December 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 19, 2024 will receive the payment on January 26, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $157.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.76%, the lowest has been 0.24%, and the highest has been 5.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.68 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Progressive. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGR is 0.58%, an increase of 9.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.06% to 594,302K shares. The put/call ratio of PGR is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 30,763K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,762K shares, representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 84.81% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 21,555K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,888K shares, representing an increase of 12.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 27.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,214K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,259K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 16,786K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,682K shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 72.61% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 14,415K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,789K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 610.61% over the last quarter.

Progressive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers. Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.