HSBC Initiates Coverage of Palantir Technologies Inc - (PLTR) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Palantir Technologies Inc - (NYSE:PLTR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.56% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Palantir Technologies Inc - is 14.32. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.56% from its latest reported closing price of 15.83.

The projected annual revenue for Palantir Technologies Inc - is 2,370MM, an increase of 15.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palantir Technologies Inc -. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 8.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLTR is 0.28%, an increase of 71.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.18% to 758,385K shares. The put/call ratio of PLTR is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,422K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,521K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 70.26% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 39,799K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,614K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 93.07% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,406K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,393K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 74.22% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 29,649K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,857K shares, representing an increase of 60.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 449.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 24,864K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,712K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 72.09% over the last quarter.

Palantir Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Palantir Technologies Inc. is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and non-profit sectors transform the way they use their data.

