HSBC Initiates Coverage of Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.64% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oxford Instruments is 2,843.25. The forecasts range from a low of 2,373.50 to a high of $3,412.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.64% from its latest reported closing price of 2,770.00.

The projected annual revenue for Oxford Instruments is 431MM, an increase of 8.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

Oxford Instruments Maintains 0.66% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.66%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Instruments. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXIG is 0.21%, an increase of 14.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.85% to 2,953K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 680K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 9.69% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 408K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 20.43% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 343K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 8.48% over the last quarter.

TEMGX - Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund holds 259K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 14.58% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 216K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 11.35% over the last quarter.

