HSBC Initiates Coverage of Match Group Inc. - (MTCH) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Match Group Inc. - (NASDAQ:MTCH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.88% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Match Group Inc. - is 57.22. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 37.88% from its latest reported closing price of 41.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Match Group Inc. - is 3,513MM, an increase of 9.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Match Group Inc. -. This is a decrease of 73 owner(s) or 5.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTCH is 0.21%, a decrease of 7.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.10% to 299,130K shares. The put/call ratio of MTCH is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,403K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,020K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 137.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,707K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,644K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 1.31% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 8,693K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,077K shares, representing an increase of 53.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 232.92% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 8,279K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,110K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,326K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,998K shares, representing an increase of 18.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 590.17% over the last quarter.

Match Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Match Group, through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic , OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through its portfolio companies and their trusted brands, they provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.