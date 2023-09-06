HSBC Initiates Coverage of LivaNova (LIVN) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.37% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for LivaNova is 68.21. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 25.37% from its latest reported closing price of 54.41.

The projected annual revenue for LivaNova is 1,066MM, a decrease of 1.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in LivaNova. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIVN is 0.18%, an increase of 14.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 61,364K shares. The put/call ratio of LIVN is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 5,389K shares representing 10.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,176K shares, representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 17.75% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,304K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 29.47% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,225K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares, representing an increase of 58.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 173.30% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,930K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,756K shares, representing an increase of 9.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 21.55% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,631K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 11.67% over the last quarter.

LivaNova Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 4,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide.

