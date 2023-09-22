HSBC Initiates Coverage of Kroger (KR) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Kroger (NYSE:KR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.91% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kroger is 51.61. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.91% from its latest reported closing price of 45.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kroger is 156,318MM, an increase of 5.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1921 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kroger. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KR is 0.30%, a decrease of 3.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 616,163K shares. The put/call ratio of KR is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 50,000K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 22,164K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,608K shares, representing an increase of 43.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KR by 47.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,096K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,937K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 11.47% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,967K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,047K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 9.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,549K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,200K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 11.65% over the last quarter.

Kroger Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Kroger Co. is Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to its Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. it is, across its family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 60 million customers through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. It is committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.