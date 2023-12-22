HSBC Initiates Coverage of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Keurig Dr Pepper (NasdaqGS:KDP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.99% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Keurig Dr Pepper is 36.42. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 11.99% from its latest reported closing price of 32.52.

The projected annual revenue for Keurig Dr Pepper is 14,921MM, an increase of 1.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keurig Dr Pepper. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KDP is 0.34%, an increase of 7.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.00% to 1,088,660K shares. The put/call ratio of KDP is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 94,294K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,619K shares, representing an increase of 14.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 21.62% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 55,330K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,604K shares, representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 13.84% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 42,458K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,504K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 9.26% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 41,914K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,306K shares, representing an increase of 37.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 55.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,489K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,632K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 4.30% over the last quarter.

Keurig Dr Pepper Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billionand nearly 26,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability.

