HSBC Initiates Coverage of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.16% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for JPMorgan Chase is 172.73. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $229.95. The average price target represents an increase of 19.16% from its latest reported closing price of 144.96.

The projected annual revenue for JPMorgan Chase is 142,687MM, an increase of 5.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5087 funds or institutions reporting positions in JPMorgan Chase. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPM is 1.12%, an increase of 2.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.61% to 2,195,290K shares. The put/call ratio of JPM is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 91,119K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,111K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 2.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 69,577K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,444K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 55,852K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,814K shares, representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 303.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 53,367K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,310K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 41,082K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,036K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 4.80% over the last quarter.

JPMorgan Chase Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands.

