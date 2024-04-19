HSBC Initiates Coverage of Haleon (LSE:HLN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2024, HSBC initiated coverage of Haleon (LSE:HLN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.47% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Haleon is 369.39. The forecasts range from a low of 318.15 to a high of $430.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.47% from its latest reported closing price of 319.90.

The projected annual revenue for Haleon is 12,288MM, an increase of 8.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

Haleon Maintains 1.88% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.88%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haleon. This is a decrease of 598 owner(s) or 64.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLN is 0.46%, an increase of 88.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.31% to 1,204,332K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 158,254K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137,599K shares, representing an increase of 13.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 7.20% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 82,055K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,437K shares, representing an increase of 20.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 32.38% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 79,289K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,690K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 4.24% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 78,371K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,644K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 9.25% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 68,823K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

