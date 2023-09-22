HSBC Initiates Coverage of General Mills (GIS) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.43% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Mills is 80.82. The forecasts range from a low of 69.69 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 23.43% from its latest reported closing price of 65.48.

The projected annual revenue for General Mills is 20,199MM, a decrease of 0.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2430 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Mills. This is a decrease of 66 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIS is 0.28%, a decrease of 12.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.01% to 512,982K shares. The put/call ratio of GIS is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 32,891K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,535K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 17.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,333K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,253K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 16.83% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 17,933K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,425K shares, representing a decrease of 25.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 32.61% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 17,136K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,985K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,759K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 17.38% over the last quarter.

General Mills Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

