HSBC Initiates Coverage of Fastenal (FAST) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.36% Upside

As of August 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fastenal is 58.85. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $64.36. The average price target represents an increase of 7.36% from its latest reported closing price of 54.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fastenal is 7,336MM, an increase of 1.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

Fastenal Declares $0.35 Dividend

On July 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 27, 2023 received the payment on August 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $54.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.45%, the lowest has been 1.75%, and the highest has been 3.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1810 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastenal. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAST is 0.32%, an increase of 5.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 495,943K shares. The put/call ratio of FAST is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 24,620K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,750K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 4.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,805K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,667K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,123K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,676K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 2.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,596K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,320K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 13,408K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,333K shares, representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 25.12% over the last quarter.

Fastenal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fastenal helps customers simplify and realize product and process savings across their supply chain. It sells a broad oCering of products spanning more than nine major product lines - from fasteners and tools to safety and janitorial supplies. These products are eciently distributed to manufacturing facilities, job sites, and other customer locations through local service teams and point-of-use inventory solutions, including industrial vending technology and bin stock programs (Fastenal Managed Inventory or FMI®). Its distribution system centers on over 3,200 in-market locations (a combination of public branches and customer-speci c Onsite locations), primarily in North America but also in Asia, Europe, and Central and South America, each providing tailored inventory, exible service, and custom solutions to drive the unique goals of local customers. These in-market servicing locations are supported by Vfteen regional distribution centers, a captive logistics Deet, robust sourcing, quality and manufacturing resources, and multiple teams of industry specialists and support personnel - all working toward Fastenal's common goal of Growth Through Customer Service®.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.