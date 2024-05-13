HSBC Initiates Coverage of Delta Air Lines (DAL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2024, HSBC initiated coverage of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.96% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Delta Air Lines is 60.47. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.96% from its latest reported closing price of 52.60.

The projected annual revenue for Delta Air Lines is 54,278MM, a decrease of 8.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,844 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delta Air Lines. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAL is 0.23%, an increase of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.26% to 552,281K shares. The put/call ratio of DAL is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 22,200K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,250K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 21,666K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company.

Capital International Investors holds 20,937K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,248K shares , representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 4.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,228K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,009K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 1.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,715K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,461K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 2.37% over the last quarter.

Delta Air Lines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delta Air Lines is the U.S. global airline leader in safety, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its employees around the world, Delta has for a decade led the airline industry in operational excellence while maintaining its reputation for award-winning customer service.

